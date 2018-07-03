Carrington, Sr., John Earnest (Ernest), - 86, of Somers Point, NJ, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 13, 1932, to AnnaMaria Carrington and John Earnest Hall. He made his transition to be with his Heavenly Father at Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point, New Jersey, surrounded by his family's love and prayers on June 27, 2018. A home-going service will be held at Faith Baptist Church Pleasantville, NJ on Saturday July 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Friends may attend the visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow the service at Atlantic City Cemetery Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
