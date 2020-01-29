Carroll, Miriam E. Marchant, - 95, of Cape May Court House, NJ Born on November 16, 1924, in Wilton, CT to Lewis and Myrtle Marchant, Miriam was #10 of 13 children. Miriam worked various jobs, including being an instrument engraver at Fischer and Porter in Philadelphia, also a "Rosie the Riveter" for Boeing in Washington state, installing gas tanks in the B-17! She returned to the East Coast to work for Precision Thermometer as an engraver for airplane instruments. She retired from the Middle Township Board of Education as Cafeteria Manager. Miriam volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School teacher and Youth Leader at the 1st United Methodist Church of CMCH. Miriam was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Carroll, Jr.and son-in-law G. Keith Seaman. She is survived by her children; Thomas Carroll, III (Ann), Miriam Seaman, Gregory Carroll (Jolyn) and Judith Hamilton (Brian), grandchildren; Sean Carroll, Emily Carroll, Alissa McFarland, Thomas Hamilton and Keirsten McPherson, and great-grandchildren; Wesley Carroll, Jane Ellis Carroll, Sophie McFarland, Thomas Jax Hamilton, Cormac McPherson and Eric Hamilton. Miriam will be missed by her brother, Roger Marchant, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Interment will be private at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
