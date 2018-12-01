Carson, Brian, - 59, of Northfield, received his wings and passed into heaven on November 20, 2018. Born in Atlantic City he graduated from Mainland Regional High School in Linwood and earned his BA from St Leo's College in Florida in 1982. He married the love of his life; Adrianne, shortly thereafter and they made their home in Florida. Brian was a manager for Hertz-Penske at the time of the accident that left him with serious injuries. Brian loved basketball and was a longtime Celtics fan. His favorite football team was the Oakland Raiders. His parents Ann and Martin Carson Sr., his grandparents, and his wife Adrianne preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his brother Marty (Pat) and Ray (Mary), his nieces, Julie Meloni (Ferd), Kristen Carson, his nephews Tom (Christy), Kenny Carson, his great-niece Alexandra Meloni great nephews Angelo, Ferdi Meloni, TJ Carson, and many cousins and friends. A memorial mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ on December 3, 2018, at 11:00 AM friends may call from 10:00 AM till time of mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Seeing Eye P.O. Box 375 Morristown, NJ 07963-0375, St Vincent de Paul Regional School 5809 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or Traumatic Brain Injury at https://bianj.org/support-groups/ (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
