Carson, Kevin J., - of Somers Point, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the age of 56. He is predeceased by his father, John Carson and leaves behind his mother, Joan Carson; brothers Michael and Bill Carson (Melissa); his daughters, Nicole Hudson (Josh) and Katie Carson Smith (Ray); his grandson, Theodore; his niece, Aimee and nephew Michael; and many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Kevin went to Mainland High school and Seton Hall University. Kevin kept us all alive with his humor and wit and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 24th at 11:00am at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of Mass. Burial will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
