Carter, Albert Eugene, - 58, of Absecon, was born in Petersburg, VA, to Sylvia (Henry) and Albert Carter on February 27, 1960. He would tell you on that day a star was born. Sadly, his star faded away September 9, 2018. After growing up in Connecticut, he later settled in New Jersey where he met and fell in love with his wife, Anita. Together they had a daughter, Taylor. "Al" as he was known to his friends, worked various places specializing in sales. His last job was as a real estate agent for Flagship Resorts in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He is survived by: his daughter, Taylor; grandson, Kingsley Carter; sisters, Sylvia "Elaine" Bridgeforth, Barbara "Bobbi" Francis, Cassandra "Candy" Carter and Linda Joyner; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be 3PM Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call from 2PM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
