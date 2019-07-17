Carter, Bruce Matthew, - 61, of Lehigh Acres, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, July 1, 2019. Bruce was born on November 20, 1957 and grew up in Huntington Valley, PA. Bruce was loved by all, and will be missed by many. He graduated from Lower Moreland High School and Atlantic Community College. Bruce started his casino career opening Brighton Casino in 1980. He then travelled the country working at various casinos, ending his career at the Hard Rock Casino in Immokalee, FL. Bruce had a passion for gardening and fishing. He was a certified diver and boat captain. He loved to entertain and spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his dog and best pal Bear. Bruce is survived by his mother, Edna M. Pedalino; brother, William John Carter "Bro"; nephew, William (Melinda) Carter "Billy"; and great niece, Chloe Carter, who always made him smile. He is predeceased by his father, William Henry Carter; nephew, Christopher Daniel Carter "Weeble"; and his dear friend, Nancy Distefano. A visitation will be held, Saturday July 20, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30am with a service to follow at 11:30am, at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
THE PROFESSIONALS IN LAWN CARE AND LANDSCAPE DESIGN! Lawn Care, Landscaping, Snow Removal, P…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.