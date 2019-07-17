Carter, Bruce Matthew, - 61, of Lehigh Acres, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, July 1, 2019. Bruce was born on November 20, 1957 and grew up in Huntington Valley, PA. Bruce was loved by all, and will be missed by many. He graduated from Lower Moreland High School and Atlantic Community College. Bruce started his casino career opening Brighton Casino in 1980. He then travelled the country working at various casinos, ending his career at the Hard Rock Casino in Immokalee, FL. Bruce had a passion for gardening and fishing. He was a certified diver and boat captain. He loved to entertain and spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his dog and best pal Bear. Bruce is survived by his mother, Edna M. Pedalino; brother, William John Carter "Bro"; nephew, William (Melinda) Carter "Billy"; and great niece, Chloe Carter, who always made him smile. He is predeceased by his father, William Henry Carter; nephew, Christopher Daniel Carter "Weeble"; and his dear friend, Nancy Distefano. A visitation will be held, Saturday July 20, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30am with a service to follow at 11:30am, at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

