Carter, Charles Bernard, - 88, of Atlantic City, was born on November 23, 1930, to William Henry Carter and Mary Alice Johnson Carter, departed this earth and entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2019. The youngest of six children, Charles also known as "Bunny" or "Charlie" was born in Sycamore, Virginia. Charles was educated in the Atlantic City School System and attended Atlantic City Vocational Technical High School, where he learned the craft of printing. He also played on the Atlantic City Vocational High School Basketball Team. After high school, Charles enlisted in the military and served in the Army's 3rd Division during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was awarded The United Nations Service Medal, The Purple Heart Medal for those wounded in combat service, and The Bronze Star Medal for Heroic Service. After being discharged from military service, Charles married Doris G. Ward, from which three daughters were born: Jodi, Patricia, and Laurie. Charles remained a devoted husband to Doris for 21 years until her passing in 1975. In 1979, Charles married Merilyn A. Williams, and together they created a loving, blended family with the addition of her daughter, Risa. In February, Charles and Merilyn celebrated 40 years of marriage. Charles used his gifts and craft of printing that he learned during his high school years to launch his career. He worked in the printing business with Atlantic Advertising and Motley's Press until establishing his own business, Carter's Press. Charles always operated in business and service to the community and surrounding areas with a spirit of excellence. Charles is predeceased by: his parents, William Henry and Mary Alice; siblings, William Richard and Samuel Carter, Lucille Coger and Mae Emma Cross. Charles leaves to cherish fond memories: his loving and devoted wife, Merilyn; daughters, Jodi Burroughs (Marvin), Patricia Bridges (Audley), Laurie Carter, and Risa Kornegay (Robert); God-given son, Steve Lominac (Theresa); brother, Leslie R. Carter (Susie); grandchildren, Marvin A. II (Hollisha), Matthew Sr. (Monica), Darus (Justin), and David; six great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, godchildren, and a village of family and beloved friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, March 15, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
