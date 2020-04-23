CARTER, FLORENCE E. , - 85, of West Cape May, was called home on April 18, 2020. She is forever loved and dearly missed by her family. Live-stream accessibility only for Florence's prayer ceremony on Friday (April 24th). Here is the live-stream online address: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/90577976 The live-stream will be active at 1:15pm (closed casket) and Florence's prayer service will begin at 1:30pm. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cem., Lower Twp. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Thousands of jobless Atlantic City casino workers line up for food
-
Galloway Township resident dies in car accident
-
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately
-
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office employee killed in Mays Landing crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.