CARTER, FLORENCE E. , - 85, of West Cape May, was called home on April 18, 2020. She is forever loved and dearly missed by her family. Live-stream accessibility only for Florence's prayer ceremony on Friday (April 24th). Here is the live-stream online address: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/90577976 The live-stream will be active at 1:15pm (closed casket) and Florence's prayer service will begin at 1:30pm. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cem., Lower Twp. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

