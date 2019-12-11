Carter, Leslie R. "Les", - 91, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away December 2, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Les was born in Sycamore Pittsylvania County, Virginia. Later he moved to Atlantic City with his parents and siblings. Les was president of the family business Carter's Express Moving and Storage, Inc. He is predeceased by: brothers, Samuel, Richard and Charles; sisters, Lucille Croger and Mae Cross. He is survived by: his loving wife, Susie; daughter, Leslie Richardson Carter; granddaughters, Michael Monei and Michaella La'Kenya Howard; sister-in-law, Merilyn Carter; and a host of family and friends. Memorial Services will be 2 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 1:30 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
