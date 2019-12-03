Carter, Shirley M. (nee Smith), - 84, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at The Shores at Wesley Manor. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was formerly of Westville, NJ moving to Ocean City, NJ 10 years. Mrs. Carter worked as Executive Secretary for Pennsylvania Bell Telephone in Philadelphia, PA for 30 years. Surviving are a son, Charles E. Carter, Jr. (Leslie) of Somers Point, NJ, three grandchildren, Patricia Beck, Kristen Carter and Charles E. Carter, III, four great grandchildren, Kaydence Beck, Jeffrey Beck, Jr., Makenzie Beck and Addisyn Beck. A Memorial Service will be offered Saturday, December 7th at 11 o'clock from Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street at Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 am until the time of service. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Grace Hospice, 105 Fieldcrest Avenue, Ste. 402, Edison, NJ 08837. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
