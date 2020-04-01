Carty, Dorothy Mae, - of Somers Point, passed in her home on Friday, March 27th, 2020. She was the daughter of Marvin and Dorothy Gries and the oldest of 8 children. She left behind her loving husband of 61 years, Jack Carty. Survived by her 3 children, Connie Walters, Karen Carty, and Rodney Carty; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Simmons, Billy Walters, Michael, and Stephanie Eitnier; and 2 great-grandsons, Hayden and Dexten, and a great-granddaughter, Ellawyn, who will be born around the 1st of July. She always had many animals, dogs, cats, and birds; I'm sure they greeted her at the rainbow bridge. God Bless her and her family will miss her dearly. Services private. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
