Carty, Harry L., Jr., - 65, of Estell Manor, passed away on Friday at AtlantiCare Galloway. He was born in Atlantic City and was a lifelong resident of Pleasantville and Estell Manor. He was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School. Harry served from 1971-1975 in the United States Coast Guard. He enjoyed coaching for the Buena Little League from 1999-2000 and for the Mays Landing Little League Expo's. He worked for 38 years for the Union Local 322 retiring in 2010. Harry enjoyed Fishing, Golfing, St. Paddy's Day Parades, and the Phillies. He is predeceased by his mom and dad; Harry and Joan. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn of 38 years, his two sons; Shane and Amanda Carty and Brett Carty, his siblings; John and Jan Barber, Tom and Nancy Carty, and Dave and Lori Carty, his beautiful granddaughters; Brielle, Brynleigh and Bristol Carty and numerous nieces and nephews. A Special Thanks to Suzanne McGettigan from Palliative Care AtlantiCare. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield. A Private Burial will be held on Saturday at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Donations in Harry's memory can be made to the American Heart Association 1 Union St #301, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.