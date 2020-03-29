Carty, Jacqueline Mary (nee Smith), - 59, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away on March 25, 2020. Jackie is survived by her husband Joe, her daughter Daina (John), her son Joe (Lori), and six grandsons. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at wimbergfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Carty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

