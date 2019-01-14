CARTY, NICOLETTE MICHAELA "Nikki", - 22, of Del Haven, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, January 10, 2019 with her family and dear friends at her side after a long, courageous and inspiring journey with brain cancer. Born in Cape May Court House, Nikki graduated from Cape May Tech where she was a member of the National Honor Society and SBYS; she later attended West Chester University prior to her diagnosis. With her sweet and endearing personality, she was always quick to reach out and connect with EVERYONE she met and had a special fondness and sincere gratitude for service men and women in our Armed Forces. She was honored as "#1 Big Sister" for the Big Sisters and Big Brothers of Cape May and Atlantic Counties. Although her life here on earth was all too short, her impact on all those around her lives on far beyond her years. Her life was colorful! She enjoyed so many things in her life; animals, babies, being with and helping sick and challenged people, saving iguanas and any animals, trips to Aruba, the beach and the boardwalk, looking for shells in Aruba, volunteering her time for any cause, sushi, butterflies, music (Rick Springfield), Law and Order, concerts (Zach Brown Band) but most of all her TIME spent with those she lovedher family and friends. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Wallace and Doris Carty and her beloved brother, Daniel Carty. Nikki is forever loved by her family which includes her mother, Karen Monroe; father, Wallace Carty; siblings, Rachel, Melynda, Ashley, Michaela and Christian (her twin brother); maternal grandparents, Robert and Audrey Monroe; also nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many dear friends. Special thanks to Angelic Hospice and her Medical Team at Pearlman Center for Advanced Medicine. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Jan. 19th) at 12 noon in St. Ann's RC Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood where friends will be received by the family from 9am until 11:30am. Interment is private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Nikki's Wings of Love online at www.lunchwithlynch.com/nikki (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
