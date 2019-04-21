Carty, Ronald 'Grizzly', - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away March 18, 2019. Born in Pleasantville, he was a long-time resident of Egg Harbor Township. He worked as a plumber, working with Local #322, retiring in 2010. Ronnie is predeceased by his son, James (JC) Carty. He is survived by his wife, Mabel Carty; his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald (Buddy) and Theresa Truax; his grandchildren, Ronald Truax, Jr., Nikole Frick, James (JJ) Carty, Jr., Megan Carty and Andrew Carty; and his great-grandson, Richard Anthony. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

