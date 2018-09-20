Caruso, Francis (Frank) J., - 56, of Ventnor, passed away September 17, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he has been a long time Atlantic County Resident, living in Ventnor for the past 3 years. Frank worked in construction with Local 415 in Atlantic City for many years before health issues prevented him from continuing to work. In his free time, he loved bike riding and spending time on the boardwalk. He is survived by his sons, Anthony and Giorgio Caruso; his granddaughter, Kailee Caruso; his father, Joseph N. Caruso (Ginette) and his sister, Vinnae Caruso. A memorial gathering will be 11AM to 12PM on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 12PM. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.