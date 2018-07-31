Caruso, John Jr. MD, - of Lower Makefield, PA , was born August 22, 1925 and passed away July 26, 2018 with family and friends at his side. Following a 10 yr. career in private practice in New London, CT, he turned his sights to complete a full career as a Medical Officer in the United States Navy. Capt. Caruso moved his wife, Solveig and family up and down the east coast and out to California and back before retiring from the Navy in 1981. After settling in Yardley, PA, Dr. Caruso worked at US Steel Fairless Works as Medical Director until 1989. He later took a job as Medical Director at the Occupational Health Clinic, Princeton University Plasma Physics Lab, Princeton, NJ finally retiring completely in May, 2000. Dr. Caruso was predeceased by his wife, Solveig, in 2006, but after almost a century of life, is survived by his 5 children, including Lisa Marie Caruso (Wayne Dilks, Jr.), and 10 grandchildren, including Eric and Tatham Dilks of Absecon. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg, NJ. For more a full obituary and information regarding the funeral visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
