Caruso, Mary L., Ed.D., - 95, of Sea Isle City, NJ, in the presence of loved ones, graciously passed away at home on December 9, 2018. Compassionate, generous, dedicated, accomplished, and a true pioneer in education only touches the surface as descriptors of Mary L. Caruso. She was born in Burlington, NJ on May 24, 1923, to Italian immigrants. Mary started her early education in the Burlington School District not speaking a word of English, yet her thirst for knowledge earned her a BS in Education (State Teachers College), MA in Geography (Clark University), and an EdD in Science, Geography Ed. & Curriculum (Columbia University). Her love for learning continued in her profession as a Classroom Teacher (Columbus, NJ & Roslyn, NY), Associated Professor (Oneonta State Teachers State University of NY), and Elementary School Curriculum Co-Ordinator and Principal (Roslyn School District, Roslyn, NY). After 41 years in education, Mary retired to Sea Isle City, only to continue her life-long passion through mentoring and community involvement, including, but not limited to, serving as a member and president of the Board of Education of Sea Isle City, a member of the Cape May County School Board, and a member of the NJ State School Board Association. However, her dedication to education was only second to that of God and family. Her love and devotion were evident in the compassionate care she gave to both her sister, Grace, and her mother. Over the years, Mary has honored the love and memory of her family by establishing the Atlantic Cape Community College Caruso Family Scholarships. After the loss of her family, Mary became an extensive world traveler visiting most of the major countries on all continents, except for Australia. Mary was predeceased by her parents Domenico and Filomena, her brother Louis, and her sister Grace. She is survived by several cousins in the United States as well as in Italy and many, many dear friends. "Make Your Difference, Make Your Meaning"- I look out my window at the world I've always known. I think about my blessings, the things I call my own. I've been given many gifts, I've been given sorrows, too. But we're not weighted by what we have, But rather by what we do. If all the world's a stage, then they judge us by our role. But we don't read from a final script, The part's ours to control. So here's your chance for an impression, a chance to show you care. If you never leave any footprints will they know that you walked there? For satisfaction, meaning, community, repayment, virtue or fame, Give credit to your existence, and meaning to your name. --Mark Diffenderfer - the above sums up Mary's life and the way she lived. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, December 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grace M. Caruso Memorial Award Scholarships, 816 Kathryn Blvd., Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
