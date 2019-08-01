CASALE, Carmela, - 60, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, amongst her loved ones. Carmela was a beautiful, caring person with a love and appreciation for nature and a zest for life. She enjoyed many things in life but above all she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandsons, who were the light of her life. Carmela is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Casale and her sister, Elizabeth Casale. Left to mourn her passing are her mother, Joan Casale; her children, James Troiano, Liz Johnson, Rachel (and Len) Sanfilippo and Evan Johnson and her beloved grandchildren, Gavin and Owen. Carmela will also be dearly missed by her brothers, Vince (and Leslie) Casale, Dan (and Denise) Casale; sisters, Maryanne (and Jack) D'Aleo, Joan (and Jim) Doran, Christina (and William) Gannon, as well as many nieces, nephews and her best friend and confidant, Paul Iames. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

