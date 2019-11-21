Casazza, Eleanor, - 91, of Vineland, passed away November 14, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1928 in Green Point, NY to John and Mary Bachinsky. On April 21, 1951 she married Frances J. Casazza. They raised five children; Larry, Micheal, Debra, Patrick and Paul. She was a special education teacher for the Hammonton Public School District and worked for Harrah's Casino. Eleanor and her husband also ran Christmas shops in Vineland and Ocean City, NJ. She loved going to the beach, the casinos, playing with her dogs and traveling with family and friends. Eleanor took great pleasure in hosting family gatherings and setting up her Christmas Village. In her eyes the best way to end the day was with a large bowl of ice cream and her dogs curled up at her feet. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Francis and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her brother, Edward, her five children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. The funeral Liturgy will begin at 12:00 pm, with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eleanor can be made to Wildlife Aid, 155 Asbury Rd, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234.
Most Popular
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
-
Complete Coverage of the Camden vs. Pleasantville game
-
Late coach Bill Walsh's No. 16 all over Holy Spirit football game
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
HOME CLEANING BY LISA I do it as my own! Very reliable, trustworthy & honest. Excellent …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.