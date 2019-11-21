Casazza, Eleanor, - 91, of Vineland, passed away November 14, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1928 in Green Point, NY to John and Mary Bachinsky. On April 21, 1951 she married Frances J. Casazza. They raised five children; Larry, Micheal, Debra, Patrick and Paul. She was a special education teacher for the Hammonton Public School District and worked for Harrah's Casino. Eleanor and her husband also ran Christmas shops in Vineland and Ocean City, NJ. She loved going to the beach, the casinos, playing with her dogs and traveling with family and friends. Eleanor took great pleasure in hosting family gatherings and setting up her Christmas Village. In her eyes the best way to end the day was with a large bowl of ice cream and her dogs curled up at her feet. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Francis and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her brother, Edward, her five children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. The funeral Liturgy will begin at 12:00 pm, with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eleanor can be made to Wildlife Aid, 155 Asbury Rd, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234.

