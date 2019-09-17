Case, William Theodore, Jr., - 88, of Mays Landing, passed away unexpectedly on September 14th. Formerly from Pleasantville where he spent most of his life building a family. Creating lifelong memories. William served in the marines in the Korean War. William started his career working for G.E.A. Thomas and finished his carpentry career at the Taj Mahal Casino doing what he loved until the age of 79. William is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Sara Case. Along with his parents, and all of his brothers and sisters. William is survived by his son, William A. Case (Pat); his daughter Pat Merlock (Jack); niece Debbie Fast (Skip); grandchildren, Erin Todd (John), BJ Case, Caitlin Berthold (Bryan), Jaci Merlock (Kevin) and Jen Merlock (Frankie) ; and eight great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 10am-11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

Tags

Load entries