Case, William Theodore, Jr., - 88, of Mays Landing, passed away unexpectedly on September 14th. Formerly from Pleasantville where he spent most of his life building a family. Creating lifelong memories. William served in the marines in the Korean War. William started his career working for G.E.A. Thomas and finished his carpentry career at the Taj Mahal Casino doing what he loved until the age of 79. William is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Sara Case. Along with his parents, and all of his brothers and sisters. William is survived by his son, William A. Case (Pat); his daughter Pat Merlock (Jack); niece Debbie Fast (Skip); grandchildren, Erin Todd (John), BJ Case, Caitlin Berthold (Bryan), Jaci Merlock (Kevin) and Jen Merlock (Frankie) ; and eight great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 10am-11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
-
Fire destroys Luby's Bar in Egg Harbor City
-
At least 19 people injured in Wildwood balcony collapse, investigation underway
-
Daughters of Philly mayor, North Wildwood official plead guilty in August fight
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K&B Dealer Alternative 609-927-0018 520 Shore Rd, Somers Point 50 years experience! Free…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.