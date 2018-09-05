Caserta, Eileen, - 92, of Ocean City, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018 with her husband of 70 years by her side. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a long time Ocean City, NJ resident. Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Joseph J. Caserta, four sons, Joseph J. Caserta, Jr., (Rita), Michael J. Caserta (Kathleen), Thomas J. Caserta (Shirley), Jess J. Caserta, eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday morning at 10 o'clock from St. Frances Cabrini of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 8:30 am until the time of mass. Interment will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to either the Ocean City VFW, 1501 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or the American Legion, PO Box 363, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
