Casey, Daniel John, - 59, of Mays Landing, passed away on August 19, 2019. Daniel grew up in Edison, NJ. In high school he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was voted Best Athlete, and went on to be drafted by Oakland Athletics. He then moved to Florida where he received a Masters Degree from the University of Central Florida. For 15 years he worked at Lockheed Martin in Orlando, FL. In 1996 Daniel moved to Mays Landing and in 1997 started a career at the Federal Aviation Administration, which lasted for 15 years. He is predeceased by his father Joseph Casey (deceased 1994), mother Eileen Casey (deceased 2003), and brother Joseph Casey (deceased 1985). Daniel is survived by his sisters Patricia Casey and Catherine Casey-Gratto (husband Gary Gratto); fraternal twin brother James Casey; and niece Georgie Gratto. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23 from 6-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 8 PM. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Most Popular
-
Philadelphia mayor's daughter handcuffed in North Wildwood after brawl with daughter of local councilwoman
-
Galloway's Goodfellows restaurant closes
-
Stafford Township woman first sentenced in prescription fraud case
-
Hard Rock, Ocean find footing after one year in Atlantic City
-
Video vigilante talks about setting up sex offender in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.