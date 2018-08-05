Casner, Bruce William, - 55, of Somers Point, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 27, 2018 at his home. Born in Valley Forge, Pa he had lived many years in Huntingdon Valley, Pa before moving to Somers Point 20 years ago. He had worked as a cook for Atlantic City Country Club, Shore Memorial and most recently Greate Bay Country Club. Bruce was predeceased by his father George William Casner. Surviving are his Mother: Ruth Adair, brothers: Brian and Andrew Adair, Mark and Warren Casner and many nieces and nephews. A Service of Memory and Love will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at ww.godfreyfuneralhome.com
