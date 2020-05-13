Cassel (Bruno), Marianne, - 59, of St. Johns, FL, formerly of Absecon, passed peacefully, May 9, 2020. She attended Absecon schools before moving to Florida at age 14. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Salvatore and Helen Bruno. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Cassel; her children Maegan (Joe) Dickinson and Josh (Jessi) Cassel, and her grandson Adler Dickinson; her sister Diane Korvanen; and brothers, Sal and Mark Bruno. Services are private.

