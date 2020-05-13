Cassel (Bruno), Marianne, - 59, of St. Johns, FL, formerly of Absecon, passed peacefully, May 9, 2020. She attended Absecon schools before moving to Florida at age 14. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Salvatore and Helen Bruno. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Cassel; her children Maegan (Joe) Dickinson and Josh (Jessi) Cassel, and her grandson Adler Dickinson; her sister Diane Korvanen; and brothers, Sal and Mark Bruno. Services are private.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Marianne Cassel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.