Casteen, Caroline Margaret "Peggy" (nee Angier) , - 91, of Pleasantville, passed away on May 9, 2020. Formerly of Linwood, she was a resident of Villa Raffaella Assisted Living Center in Pleasantville. Caroline was born in Runnemede, NJ and raised in Pleasantville. She graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1948. She was a member of the original HSHS Drum & Bugle Corps. Caroline stayed at HSHS where she served as secretary to the principal(s) for 45 years until her retirement in 1995. During her time at HSHS Caroline received several awards including the Bishop's Medal for her commitment to Catholic School Education and she was proudly inducted into the HSHS Hall of Fame in 2003. She will be remembered as a dedicated and invaluable resource for teachers and students. Even now, after all these years, wherever she went somebody always called out, "Hey, Caroline, remember me?" She enjoyed crossword puzzles, scrabble, playing cards with "the girls", family gatherings, and sharing her pillow with Tuxedo. Caroline was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Earle Edward Casteen, Sr., parents Thomas & Caroline Angier, and siblings Thomas Angier, Dorothy Sheeran and Jean Angier. She is survived by her son Edward (Laurie) and granddaughters, her daughter Christine Pimble (Jason), and grandsons Kyle and Drew. Also, surviving are her siblings John Angier, Marie Burpee, Elizabeth Wessler, Catherine Kelly, and Joanne Hill, along with many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private due to the COVID-19. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital, the PKD Foundation, or a mass card at your church. Arrangements by Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home in Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
