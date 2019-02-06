Casteline, Paul, - 77, of Galloway , Twp. died February 3rd, 2019 in company of his beloved family. Paul was born June 18, 1941, in Passaic, NJ. He was a Navy veteran, he joined the Jersey City Police Dept. in 1973 raising to the rank of Lieutenant. Holding many positions most notably Range Master, Detective Commander, and Medical Bureau Commander, retiring in 2001. Paul spent his retirement traveling extensively throughout the United States and Canada in his motor home with his wife and beloved cats. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Four Seasons Veterans Club. He is predeceased by his beloved parents Sam and Fanny Casteline, his beloved sister Victoria Rembis and brothers in- law Andrew Rembis, and Richard Hall. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 21 years, Ellen née Feeley, nephews Andrew Rembis (Christine) and Thomas Rembis and beloved grandniece Victoria Rembis. He is also survived by his sisters- in- law Judith Tennissen (John), Patricia Rowan, Donna Hall, Marybeth Moran (John), and Maureen Conley (Robert), his stepson John A Sheehan III (Elaine) and stepdaughter Brenda Sheehan Dionisio (Peter) and his lifelong childhood friend Raymond Korman. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, and grand nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home in 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway Twp., NJ (609) 965-0357, and also on Saturday, February 9 from 9 to 10 am at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church followed by a mass of Christian burial. Internment will immediately follow at Holy Cross cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences please visit www.wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Lung Assoc. or the American Heart Assoc.
