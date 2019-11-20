Castello, Anna Marie "Anne" (nee DeLuca), - 89, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in North Cape May with her daughter by her side. Anne was born and raised in South Philly. She married and moved around to Los Angeles, CA; Buffalo, NY; Pine Hill, NJ and finally settled down in Mays Landing, NJ. She loved working full time in retail, both Steinbach and then Value City, where she met hundreds of people whom she considered her friends. Anne loved to talk! Anne also loved to travel the world. She went to many countries talking to everyone she met. Anne donated to her favorite charities: St. Judes, WorldWildlife.org, and cancer research. She was an avid trivia expert. In 1969 Anne was a one-day winner on Jeopardy. Anne was predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Mary DeLuca, her sisters Verna DeLuca, Diana Ciccarone, and Linda Amadei and her brother-in-law Don Amadei. Anne is survived by her sons John and Michael Castello (Suzanne), her daughter Carol Smith (Michael), her grandson Matthew Castello, her granddaughter Laura Berry (Kyle), her niece Nicole Amadei-Moulran (Amaury), and her brother-in-law Bill Ciccarone. The family will be having a private memorial gathering. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com

