Casterline, Deborah "Debiana", - of Egg Harbor Township, Started her journey home on Monday, June 8th 2020, a loving wife to her husband Ron and loving mother to her son Carl Joseph. She is survived by her sister Susan and brother-in-law Jimmy Hewitson, niece Jamie Lowe, and nephew KC Hewitson. Deb will be missed and is loved by her extended family Sally Davino, Joseph Davino, Alexandra O'Keefe, Christina Donovan, Matthew Casterline, Joseph and Kathy Casterline, and Jason Casterline. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
