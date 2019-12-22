Castillane, Elizabeth, - 87, of Linwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 13, 2019. Liz was a graduate of Woodstown High School in Woodstown NJ in 1950. She went on to nursing school and became a registered nurse in 1954 and worked in the pediatrics at Fitzgerald Mercy in Philadelphia PA. She soon met the love of her life, Nicholas Raymond Castellane, and the two were married on August 27, 1955. They had two children. A daughter Donnamarie, and a son Gregory. They moved to Linwood, New Jersey where they shared a home for over fifty years, later moving to Mays Landing, NJ. Liz was a proud member of the Women's Charity League for over fifty years. Her dear friends will miss her. She was also a member of Greentree Church in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. Her faith was strong and she loved her church family. Liz's talents were many. She was a wonderful gourmet cook, expert skier, and traveled extensively. Liz was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas, parents John and Alberta (Tighe) McNally; her two brothers Jack and Charles McNally. She is survived by her loving sister Helen Dalbow; her daughter Donna Phillipy (Paul), son, Gregory Castellane (Andrea); grandchildren Lauren, Giordana, Michael, Gregory (Miranda), Brianna (Eric), Matthew, Patty and Francesca; and great grandchildren Tommy, Cole, Aryana, Michael, Shae, Rory and Naomi. A private service was held at Adams-Perfect funeral Home in Northfield, NJ followed by a private memorial service at Holy Cross Cemetery on December 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Judes Children's Hospital or Greentree Church in memory of Elizabeth. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
