Castillo, Felipe F., - 53, of Pleasantville, passed away February 23rd, 2020. Born May 26th, 1966 in the Dominican Republic, he lived in the south jersey area for the better half of two decades. Felipe was a Jitney Driver since 2005 and a devoted catholic at St. Gianna's place of worship in Northfield. Felipe was a loving father to Philip and Myrka Castillo, A husband to Arelis Castillo. A brother to Jose, Mayra, Isabel and Zenaida and a beloved son to Jose Castillo and Gloria Ozoria. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, Thursday, February 27th at 11 am. A visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Felipe Castillo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

