Castine, Anna, - 91, of Atlantic City, Anna D. Castine (née Ciccariello), of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Castine. Loving mother of Joseph (Melanie) Castine, Helen (Bruce) Pearson, Richard (Lisa) Castine, George Castine, Girard (Patricia) Castine, Teddy (Cindy) Castine, Stephen (Julie) Castine and the late Deborah Sherman. Cherished grandmother of William IV (Missy), Sharon (Jake), Michael (Jen), Robert (Angela), Zara, David (Julie), Patricia-Jo (Rich), Matthew (Noel), Christopher, Nick, Cortney (Dustin), Maria, Christy (Steve), Dominic, Stephen and Aaron. Great grandmother of Nikki, Bradley, Murphy, Kyle, Kenny, Brian, Natalie, Adam, Zachary, Zoey, Alexander, Madilyn, Nori, Azlyn and Callan. Loving sister of Helene Kelly. Also survived by her son-in-law William Sherman III. Just last year for Anna's 90th birthday her family and friends got together and sent her to Alaska, which was a dream of hers to do. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM at the Trinity Alliance Church, 101 S. Cologne Ave. at Rt. 561, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Memorial service 4:00 PM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the South Jersey Field of Dreams (in Absecon) 1000 Bay Dr. West, Atlantic City, NJ, 08232 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. Send condolences to COSTANTINOFH.com.

