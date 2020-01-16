Catalano, Mary T. (Walsh), - 70, of Egg harbor Township, Passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, January 13, 2020. Mary was born February 19, 1949, in Atlantic City, to Dorothy and John Walsh. As one of six kids, growing up was full of boardwalk, beach and family. Through mutual friends she met her late husband, John P. Catalano. Together they had two children and lived a truly fabulous life. Mary was a beloved hairdresser in the area successfully operating the Villager Salon of Northfield for many years. While settling down in Egg Harbor Township, Mary began working for the public-school system. She loved to travel; some of her most recent expeditions were an Alaskan cruise, a tour of Ireland, and a visit to Walt Disney World to see Mickey Mouse. Mary was a selfless person, full of giving, and loved spoiling her five grandchildren. Mary fiercely battled cancer for the last year without fear or pity. Her bravery during this time is an inspiration to her surviving family and friends. Mary is survived by her mother, Dorothy Walsh; her children, Kathleen Thomas (John) and John Catalano (Monica); her siblings, Kathy Saveriano (Brad), Maggie Corcoran (Rich), Patty Felmly (Bill), John Walsh, and Michael Walsh (Margaret); and her grandchildren, Johnny, Stella, Sophie, Emily, and Connor. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Mary's Memorial Gathering on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am with a service to follow at 11 am at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, located at 2651 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Following the service Mary will be laid to rest with her husband John, at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
