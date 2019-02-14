Cataldi, Louis, - 59, of Hammonton, Predeceased by his wife Cheryl Cataldi (nee Myrtetus) and parents Louis and Phyllis Cataldi Survived by his three sons Louis (Mickey), Nickolas, and Matthew. Also, a sister Toni Lou Sibert of Pitman and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He is also lovingly survived by his wife's family, her mother, Cecile Myrtetus and her siblings, Joseph Myrtetus, LeeAnn (Michael) Cappuccio, and Stephen (Tammy) Myrtetus and the late Frank Myrtetus. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, 2/16/19 at 11:00 am at The Pinelands United Methodist Church, 3551 Nesco Rd., Hammonton, NJ. 08037.

