Catalfamo, Felice, - 85, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Friday, December 06, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, NJ. He was born in Vigliatore, Messina Sicily, Italy and has been a resident of Hammonton since 1961. Felice was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish and St. John the Baptist Society. He worked at W.B. Kessler Clothing Co. as a presser. He is predeceased by his wife Antonina and his parents Francesco and Anna Catalfamo.Felice is survived by his loving children, Franco Catalfamo, and Anna Catalfamo-Heritage; his brothers Anthony ( Tanina), Joseph (Maria), and Salvatore Catalfamo (Lynn); his sisters Santina Iacono, and Sarina Catania (Felice). Two grandchildren Michale and Felicia Catalfamo-Smith. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday morning from 9:3010:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimers Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave 7th Floor New York, NY 10001. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
