Catalfamo (nee Scaltrito), Antonina, - 86, of Hammonton, passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Hospital in Galloway Twp. NJ. Born in Guesso, Italy she has lived in Hammonton since 1961. She started working for W.B. Kessler Clothing Company as a seamstress in 1961 until closing. She went on to work for Kim Michaels, Inc. and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. Antonina is predeceased by her parents Giuseppe and Francesca Scaltrito and Brother Giovanni Scaltrito. She is survived by her husband Felice, a Son Franco of Cherry Hill, NJ and Daughter Anna L. Catalfamo-Hertitage of Harrington, DE. Also surviving are her 2 sisters Maria Cardile and Giuseppina Ammendolia of Villa Franca, Ital. She is the loving Grandmother of Michale and Felicia Catalfamo-Smith. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday eve. 6:00 8:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 2:00pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Antonina's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eight Avenue, 7th Floor New York, NY 10001 or info@alzfdn.org. To share condolences visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
