CATANESE, DOMENICA, - 89, of Atlantic City, sadly passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Domenica (affectionately known as Minnie) was born February 15, 1929 to Anthony and Serafina (nee Librizzi) Catanese in Atlantic City. Minnie enjoyed singing holiday medleys especially during the Christmas season and was famous for her rendition of "Silent Night". Throughout her life her many hobbies included doing jigsaw puzzles, knitting and crocheting afghans, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves that she lovingly made for all her family members. Minnie leaves behind her loving and always supportive brother Salvatore (Sam) Catanese, Sr., her sister Mary Catanese and close friend Doris Ross. She is also survived by her nephew Salvatore Catanese, Jr. (Beth), niece Rosemarie Imperiale (Greg) along with four great nephews; Gregory, Andrew, Salvatore and Steven Imperiale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Domenica "Minnie" Catanese 10:00am Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 9:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
