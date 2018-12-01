Catanzarite, Joseph P., - 81, of Galloway, NJ passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on November 29, 2018. Joseph was born and raised in Nutley, NJ. He was the son of the late Rosario and Pauline (Zappia) Catanzarite. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958 was stationed in South Korea. He married Carolyn (Nee) Longo in 1962. Joseph resided in Lyndhurst, NJ with his wife and three children from 1962-1997 before moving to Galloway, NJ. He was a Newark City police officer for 27 years before retiring in 1997. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; children, Russell & wife Lisa, Joseph & wife Kimberly; daughter, Michele Rojas & husband Fernando; and grandchildren, Jenna Catanzarite and Sienna Catanzarite. He leaves behind sister, Elizabeth Pellosie of Bayville, NJ and two brothers, Rosario Catanzarite & wife Jo Ann of North Caldwell and Anthony Catanzarite & wife Joyce of Cedar Grove, NJ. He was predeceased by his brothers Dominick, Rocco and Frank. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 2nd from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and again on Monday, December 3rd from 11:15 to 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 3rd at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery in Egg Harbor City. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to: Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. 08234 in memory of Joseph P. Catanzarite.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.