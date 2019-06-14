Caterini, Elaine, - 80, of Wildwood, a longtime resident of Wildwood, NJ, passed peacefully in her home Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 2, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA to the late William and Ione Lemon. She married John Caterini on September 23, 1967. Elaine was a dedicated homemaker and mother, greatly esteemed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Corinne (William) Wilczynski, her, son, William Caterini; her stepdaughter, Nancy Caterini; her stepson, Frank Caterini; two sisters, Ione Schultz and Bernice (Bruce) Rappoport; one brother, William Lemon; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, John; her stepdaughters, Janyce Caterini and Donna Caterini. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ., where family and friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am. Interment will immediately follow at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ. Donations in her memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, Holy Redeemer Home & Hospice Care. Condolences may be made to www.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
