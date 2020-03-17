Caterini, John C, - 49, of Rio Grande, NJ Passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in Cape May Court House on November 2, 1970, through his high school years, he lived in Wildwood and North Wildwood with his parents, Raven (Strothers) Caterini of Seaford DE and Frank J. Caterini of Rio Grande NJ, both of whom survive him. He is pre-deceased by a brother, Frankie, who died at three months old of SIDS in 1973. He is survived by his sister, Natalie Caterini of Harrington DE; his aunt Karen (Strothers) Schmidt of North Wildwood NJ; his uncle John Strothers of Naples FL; his aunt Nancy Caterini of Rio Grande NJ; his aunt Corinne, (Caterini) Wilczynski of Tampa FL; and his uncle, Bill Caterini of Wildwood NJ. He graduated from Wildwood High School in 1989, then spent his freshman year at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI. Over his lifetime, between visits back home, he lived in Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, Pompano Beach, and Tucson. When home, he worked in the family business, the MidTown Motel and Cocktail Lounge, culminating with effective management of the Cocktail Lounge jointly with his uncle, Bill Caterini, in the Lounge's last two years before it was sold. Additionally, John was an excellent, self-taught guitar player and he loved to sing. For a half dozen years, he and Bill were a popular duo playing their guitars and singing. They worked at a number of establishments in the area and Philadelphia. John also loved to cook and he was great at it, often making very special dishes for family and friends. In 2006, he operated Gianni's Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Since 1999, John drove cabs for different local companies and soon became a regular driver and manager for OffShore Taxi and Checker Cabs. Due to the hazards of the CoronaVirus, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of John Caterini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Gov. Murphy orders indefinite shutdown of Atlantic City casinos to reduce spread of COVID-19
-
Atlantic City casinos move to take precautionary measures amid COVID-19 concerns
-
Gov. Murphy orders all schools closed by Wednesday
-
New Jersey COVID-19 count up to 69; no plans to close casinos
-
Local schools preparing for possible closings due to COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.