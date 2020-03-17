Caterini, John C, - 49, of Rio Grande, NJ Passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in Cape May Court House on November 2, 1970, through his high school years, he lived in Wildwood and North Wildwood with his parents, Raven (Strothers) Caterini of Seaford DE and Frank J. Caterini of Rio Grande NJ, both of whom survive him. He is pre-deceased by a brother, Frankie, who died at three months old of SIDS in 1973. He is survived by his sister, Natalie Caterini of Harrington DE; his aunt Karen (Strothers) Schmidt of North Wildwood NJ; his uncle John Strothers of Naples FL; his aunt Nancy Caterini of Rio Grande NJ; his aunt Corinne, (Caterini) Wilczynski of Tampa FL; and his uncle, Bill Caterini of Wildwood NJ. He graduated from Wildwood High School in 1989, then spent his freshman year at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI. Over his lifetime, between visits back home, he lived in Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, Pompano Beach, and Tucson. When home, he worked in the family business, the MidTown Motel and Cocktail Lounge, culminating with effective management of the Cocktail Lounge jointly with his uncle, Bill Caterini, in the Lounge's last two years before it was sold. Additionally, John was an excellent, self-taught guitar player and he loved to sing. For a half dozen years, he and Bill were a popular duo playing their guitars and singing. They worked at a number of establishments in the area and Philadelphia. John also loved to cook and he was great at it, often making very special dishes for family and friends. In 2006, he operated Gianni's Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Since 1999, John drove cabs for different local companies and soon became a regular driver and manager for OffShore Taxi and Checker Cabs. Due to the hazards of the CoronaVirus, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

