Catrambone, Lauren, - On October 14, 1998, Lauren Catrambone began her journey through life. On Tuesday July 24th our sweet Little LuLu left this earth for a better place. Lauren graduated with honors from Pinelands Regional High School in 2006 where she was a 4 year varsity soccer player and a skilled athlete. After moving to Livingston, NJ she began working for McLoone's Boathouse as Banquet Manager where she made a group of friends that became like a second family. Lauren loved life, her family, and her SHOES! Whether she was grocery shopping or tearing up the dance floor, her energy and laugh where contagious. Lauren was a leader to her peers that inspired others around her to be their best self. Lauren is survived by Her mother Patricia Catrambone, her brother Michael Catrambone sister in law Loren Catrambone of Lousiville K.Y., Her sister and brother in law Jillian and Chase McKelvey of Fredericksburg, V.A., Her nieces Emma and Peyton. Nephews Colin and Cooper, and many aunt's uncle's cousin's and friend's. As she left this world too soon we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her father Michael Catrambone and they are watching over all of us.
