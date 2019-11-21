Cattell, Eva May, - 94, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on November 18, 2019 at Atlanticare Hospital. She was born in 1925 and grew up during the depression. Eva May came to know Jesus Christ as her Savior in a country church as she heard the gospel message. She served the Lord Jesus throughout her life as a Sunday school teacher, Good News club teacher, soloist in her church, prayer warrior, and as an avid missionary supporter. Eva May cared for many children as well as her own family and sought to lead each one to know Jesus as their personal Savior. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles and Lee's wife, Harriet. Eva May is survived by Lee, Lynn (Herb), Mitchell, Gail Abbott, Terry (Barb), Mark (Cindy) and 61 grand and great grandchildren. She was an outstanding example as a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother to all her family. Eva May loved us each deeply and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22nd from 10:00 to 11:00 with the service starting at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Church in Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries