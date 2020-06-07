Cattie, Joan H., - born February 19, 1931 of Villa Rafaella peacefully went home to the Lord on May 27, 2020 at her residence. Joan was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. She is the daughter of the late James V. Baney and Anna Veronica Davenport. Joan spent the majority of her life in Pennsylvania until moving to Ventnor, NJ in 1996. Joan was a homemaker most of her life, caring for her six children. In 1976 she took a sales position at Strawbridge and Clothier in Plymouth Meeting, PA where she worked for twenty five years before retiring. Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to her family. She had a wonderful group of friends she met while living in Blue Bell, PA with whom she remained friends for the remainder of her life. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Jules J. Cattie who she met on the beach in Margate, NJ. They were introduced by Betty Baney. She is survived by Kathleen Miller (William), Jules J. Cattie II (Marilyn), John E. Cattie (Joan), Anne Maicher, Joan Calo (Fred) and Carolyn Bucci (George). She had seventeen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Services will be set for a future date. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Cattie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

