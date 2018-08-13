Cavaliere (née Purpo), Maria, - of Upper Township, passed away on August 10, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born in Praiano, Italy on January 10, 1939. She emigrated to the United States in the 1970s, initially residing in Kenilworth, NJ before moving to Upper Township five years ago. She and her husband owned Ted's Pizzeria in Rahway, NJ for over 20 years prior to retiring. Maria was the beloved wife of nearly 50 years of Antonio Cavaliere, the treasured mother to Dr. Ava Cavaliere Freund and Natalia Cavaliere DeGregorio, Esq. and mother-in-law to Dr. William Freund and Anthony DeGregorio. Her most important role was that of Nonni to her four treasured grandchildren: Isabella and Antonio Freund and Paul and Christopher DeGregorio. A viewing will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 4308 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City on August 16, 2018 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia - Cardiac Unit in her honor (www.give.chop.edu). For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
