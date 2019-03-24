Cavaliere, Theresa (Tess), - 95 of Longport, passed away at home surrounded by her family on March 22, 2019. Theresa was a Philadelphia native and came to the Jersey Shore in 1978. She enjoyed the area for many years. She loved being around her close family and friends. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten by her daughter, Elivria Lanzilloti (Thomas); son, Salvatore Cavaliere (Jeanne); sister, Dolores Diamond; brother, Leon Diamond, Jr; two grandchildren, Thomas Lanzilloti (Elizabeth) and Lauren Giacobbo (John); four great grandchildren, Isabella, Giovanna, Andrea, John III; and numerous relative and friends. Friends and family are invited to the viewing March 27th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport, where services and memories will be shared at 11:00am. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, Pa 19106. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.