Cavilla, Ellen Marie, - 60, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 15,2020 after a brief but aggressive battle with colon cancer. Ellen was born to Joseph & Rita Cavilla in the Bronx, NY where they lived for 10 years. The family made their way to New Jersey and Ellen attended St. Nicholas School in Egg Harbor City. She enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with her family as a child. Ellen went on to study Cosmetology at Atlantic County Vo-Tech and graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1977. She is predeceased by her mother, Rita Cavilla. Left to cherish the memory of her life is her daughter, Christine Hoag (Pete), grandchildren Andrew, Chase, Julianna & Isabella, father, Joseph Cavilla and brother Joseph T. Cavilla, her nephew Thomas Cavilla and many aunts, uncles & cousins. A celebration of her life will be held at Boakes Funeral Home from 2-3pm (friends) and 3-4pm (family) on June 23,2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions please be mindful to the times of allowed visitations. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
