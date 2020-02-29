Ceanfaglione, John, - 43, of Hammonton, passed away on February 25, 2020. He was born in Aliquippa, PA, graduated from Pleasantville HS and the College of New Jersey. John worked for Asphalt Paving Systems in Hammonton and was a member of the Laborers Union #172. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He is predeceased by his father John Ceanfaglione and brother Martin Walsh. John is survived by his wife Brittany (nee Wall), his daughter Jaycee; his mother Carole Ceanfaglione (nee Mahler), sisters Carole McDermott and Anita Findley, and brother Adam Felder. Also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Tuesday March 3rd from 5:00 6:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ 08037. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
5:00PM-6:00PM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Celebtartion of Life Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
6:00PM-6:30PM
6:00PM-6:30PM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before John's Celebtartion of Life Service begins.
