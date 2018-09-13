Celano, Paul, - 90, of Brigantine, Passed away on September 10, 2018, at AtlantiCare Medical Center. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Raffaela (Rae), and forever remembered by his sons and their spouses Joseph (Linda), Paul (Shivaun), Michael (Donna), and John (Jennifer). He was a beloved grandfather to Nicholas (Laura), Julia, Victoria; Paul (Margot); Matthew, Daniel, Kyle and Kara and a great-grandfather to Theo, Hannah and Harlow. Paul was also a devoted brother to his sister Catherine and his deceased siblings Angela, Joseph, Peter and Frances. He was a great influence on his many nieces and nephews as well as countless neighbors and friends. Paul was born in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Bok Vocational School. He cofounded United Metal where he outfitted a fleet of Mr. Softy ice cream trucks and designed and completed other major custom stainless steel projects. In his later years, he co-owned Cecil Marine, a successful inland marine business. He enjoyed fishing, caring for his garden and lawn, and boasting about his kids and grandkids. He will be remembered for the many favors he did for family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul's Life Celebration Mass of Christian burial on Saturday September 15, 2018 at 10:00am At St. Thomas Catholic Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:15-9:45am. Final commendation and farewell will be at 1:30pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 West Cheltenham Ave., Cheltenham, PA. A luncheon will follow interment from 2:00-4:00pm at White Marsh Valley Country Club, 815 Thomas Road, Lafayette Hill, PA. The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks: www.autismspeaks.org . To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Paul please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates- Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.
