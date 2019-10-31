CELANO, RAFFAELA RAE (nee Commodaro), - 93, formerly of Brigantine, NJ On Oct. 28, 2019, Devoted wife of 67 years to the late Paul Celano. Rae will forever be remem­bered by her sons and their spouses: Joseph (Linda), Paul (Shivaun), Michael (Donna) and John (Jennifer), as well as her grandchildren and families: Nicholas, Julia, Victoria, Paul, Matthew, Daniel, Kyle and Cara her great-grandchildren: Thea, Hannah and Harlow. Rae was a devoted sister of her deceased siblings Vincent, Mary and Fred. She was greatly loved by her many nieces, nephews, many neighbors and friends. Funeral Mass Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hiii. Viewing 10-11A.M. at Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks or the American Heart Assn. Pediatric Division. www.lownes.com

Tags

Load entries