CELANO, RAFFAELA RAE (nee Commodaro), - 93, formerly of Brigantine, NJ On Oct. 28, 2019, Devoted wife of 67 years to the late Paul Celano. Rae will forever be remembered by her sons and their spouses: Joseph (Linda), Paul (Shivaun), Michael (Donna) and John (Jennifer), as well as her grandchildren and families: Nicholas, Julia, Victoria, Paul, Matthew, Daniel, Kyle and Cara her great-grandchildren: Thea, Hannah and Harlow. Rae was a devoted sister of her deceased siblings Vincent, Mary and Fred. She was greatly loved by her many nieces, nephews, many neighbors and friends. Funeral Mass Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hiii. Viewing 10-11A.M. at Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks or the American Heart Assn. Pediatric Division. www.lownes.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
-
EHT company starts fundraiser for family of employee killed in fatal crash
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
Shutdown of Oyster Creek plant has surprise stinging consequence
-
Firefighters who admitted to health benefits fraud have withdrawn pension contributions
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
INTERIOR PAINTING BY DAVID Excellent painting at a reasonable price. Very neat, clean and re…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.