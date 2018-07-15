Celli, Nicholas, - Died July 3rd in Orlando Florida where he had resided for many years. Born in South Philly April 11 th 1941 he moved to Jersey in the early 70's Owner of Harbor House bar he made many friends and those who knew him loved him and will remember & miss him for all time. He was a loving father to daughters Lisa, Joanie, and Nicole sons Nicholas(Antionette), Jimmy, Dominick step-sons Kenny & Michael and 15 grandchildren and one great grandson. He cherished his many nieces and nephews. Family times and get togethers were happy ones for Nick. We will miss you Poppy!! You will be always in our hearts and memories. Service will be private.
